bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 7.8%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €5.05 ($5.37) and last traded at €5.07 ($5.39). 8,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.50 ($5.85).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

