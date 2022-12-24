Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,520.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,520.71 ($18.47).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.58) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,141 ($13.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 463.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,220.11. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.38).

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Big Yellow Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

In related news, insider James Gibson acquired 25,627 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £250,119.52 ($303,838.10).

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.