Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 150 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of SEK 215.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Billerud AB (publ) provides fiber-based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

