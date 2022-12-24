BinaryX Price Up 14% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $69.45 or 0.00412199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $196.80 million and $5.65 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,190,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,833,820 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

