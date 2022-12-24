Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Bionomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bionomics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Bionomics Stock Performance

BNOX opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

