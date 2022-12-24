Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $13.06 or 0.00077525 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $228.67 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00238462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

