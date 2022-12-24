Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $229.41 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $13.10 or 0.00077673 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $229.41 million and $1.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00235501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

