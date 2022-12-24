Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $781,200.78 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 62.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.39518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.87903695 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $937,585.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

