Bitcoin SV Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $851.85 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.23 or 0.00262539 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00605893 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00037965 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,260,395 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
