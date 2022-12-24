BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.34 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $308,779.76 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00227697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.13195332 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $301,907.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

