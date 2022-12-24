BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 130,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH remained flat at $50.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,651 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.