BMO Capital Markets Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

