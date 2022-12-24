Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BCLI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

