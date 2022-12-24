Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

