Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Down 0.4%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Bridgetown Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgetown stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) by 381.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

