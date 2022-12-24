Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Price Target at $239.71

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RBC opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.