Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Price Target at $537.26

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.72, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

