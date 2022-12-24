Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

