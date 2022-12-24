Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.89.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.8 %
BURL stock opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $295.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
