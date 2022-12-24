Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.8 %

BURL stock opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $295.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.