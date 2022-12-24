Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. NIKE comprises about 2.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,683. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.