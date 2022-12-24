Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Upgraded at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CNC opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. Canada Nickel has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Nickel will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.
