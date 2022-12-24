Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading Down 4.5%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 59,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.16 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

