Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 3.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$265.00 and last traded at C$265.00. 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$275.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$270.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$285.57. The stock has a market cap of C$15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Increases Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

