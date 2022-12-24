Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Volume of $89.97 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.93 billion and approximately $89.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.96 or 0.07244860 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030858 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069279 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053276 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007922 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022254 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,499,985,974 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.