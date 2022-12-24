CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Trading Up 5.2 %

KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.