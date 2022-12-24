Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $40.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $241.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 122.4% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 711.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 127,741 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.