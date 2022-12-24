Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

