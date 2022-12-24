CashBackPro Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $119.69 million and approximately $1,123.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227701 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.17739771 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,487.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

