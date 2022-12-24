Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.