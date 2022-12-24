Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $241.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day moving average of $198.76.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

