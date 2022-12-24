Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $1.93. Cellectis shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 119,643 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
