Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $1.93. Cellectis shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 119,643 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Cellectis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

