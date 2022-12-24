CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.16.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

