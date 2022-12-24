CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 2,040 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

