CGN Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,817 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.