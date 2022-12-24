CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

