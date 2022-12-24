CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

