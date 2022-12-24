CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $343.60 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

