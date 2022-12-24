CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $766,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,320,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $39.96 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

