CGN Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 2.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 156.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 105,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 64,117 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

