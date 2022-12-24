CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,621 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

