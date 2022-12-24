CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

