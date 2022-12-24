Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $5.93 on Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $118.62 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00035199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $854.94 or 0.05070784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00500787 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.71 or 0.29671881 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

