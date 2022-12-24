Chainlink Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $5.91 or 0.00035097 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $110.68 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

