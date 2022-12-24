Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $686.83 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Chiliz has a market cap of $686.83 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,451 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

