Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Stock Up 0.7 %

CIEN stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,589 shares of company stock worth $2,124,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,636,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

