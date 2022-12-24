Citigroup Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,223,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

