Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,011. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

