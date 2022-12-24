Clover Finance (CLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $54.10 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $54.10 million and approximately $65,160.86 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

