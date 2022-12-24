CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.12% of CME Group worth $76,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

