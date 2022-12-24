Coerente Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 2.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $440,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FMX opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

